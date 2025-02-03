Abhishek’s century leads India to 4-1 T20 series win over England

(Reuters) – Abhishek Sharma’s magnificent century powered India to a 150-run win over England in the fifth and final T20 international at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, resulting in a 4-1 series triumph.

Chasing a mammoth target of 248, England opener Phil Salt (55 off 23) started well but had little support as wickets tumbled around him. Indian spinners took early wickets, leaving the visitors stumbling at 68-4.

England collapsed spectacularly to 97 all out in 10.3 overs with Mohammed Shami claiming three wickets and Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek taking two apiece.

“This is the best I’ve bowled, but a lot of scope to improve, there were a few (bad) balls, I should not have bowled them,” Player of the Series Chakravarthy said.

“It was just the matter of bowling the right ball at the right time, that’s what I was working on.”

Put into bat, Abhishek’s onslaught propelled India to their highest powerplay score of 95 studded with 16 boundaries.

Abhishek played a quickfire innings of 135 off 54 — the second fastest T20I hundred for the home side. The opener smashed 13 sixes and seven fours in the process and later took two wickets for three runs in his solitary over.

“It’s a special one, coming for the country, always a great feeling. When I see it’s my day, I always try to go from the first ball,” Player of the Match Abhishek said.

“When the opponents are bowling 140, 150-plus, you have to be ready a little earlier. Just react to the ball and play my shots.”

While Abhishek rattled England’s bowlers, the other Indian batters struggled against the attack.

Brydon Carse managed to stem the run flow, claiming the wickets of Tilak Varma and out-of-form captain Suryakumar Yadav in his successive overs, while Dube was sent back to the pavilion in the third over of his spell.

Tilak and Dube’s cameos provided vital support to Abhishek but Suryakumar’s poor run of form continued as he was caught out for two, ending his series with just 28 runs.

Apart from Carse, Mark Wood, who replaced Saqib Mahmood, bowled a fiery spell and chipped in with two wickets of Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.

“We’re disappointed to lose the series, but we’ve done some things well and some things we want to improve on. We want to keep committing to this style of cricket and execute better,” England captain Jos Buttler said.

“Brydon Carse and Mark Wood were outstanding. I’ve seen a lot of cricket, and I thought Abhishek’s innings today was one of the best.”

India will next play three one-dayers against England from Feb. 6.