Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo Blast Centuries as TTCB Premiership I Season Opens in Style

(SportsMax) West Indies white-ball opener Evin Lewis and former Test batter Darren Bravo signalled their intent in emphatic fashion, smashing centuries on the opening day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I season on Saturday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Lewis produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, hammering an unbeaten 207 off just 170 deliveries for Bess Motors Marchin Patriots. His explosive innings included 19 sixes and eight fours, dismantling the bowling attack of newly promoted Yorkshire Sports Club. Middle-order batter Giovonte Depeiza also played a crucial role, contributing 85 off 81 balls as Marchin Patriots declared their first innings at a commanding 401 for four. Yorkshire, in response, found hope in an aggressive 89 not out off 79 balls from opener Trevon James but still faced an uphill battle at 148 for four at the close of play—trailing Marchin Patriots by 253 runs. Over in St Clair, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) also asserted dominance, thanks to a fluent 117 off 86 balls from Bravo. He combined with fellow left-hander Isaiah Rajah, who top-scored with 143 off 145 balls, as QPCC declared at a formidable 355 for five against Merry Boys.

Merry Boys struggled in reply, collapsing to 35 for five at stumps, with QPCC’s Abdur Rahman Juman (three for nine) wreaking havoc on their batting lineup. QPCC heads into the second day with a significant 320-run advantage.

Defending champions Central Sports also got off to a strong start in Felicity, taking full control of their contest against another promoted side, Prisons Sports Club. After bundling Prisons out for just 66, with Mikkel Govia taking four wickets, Central Sports posted 287, led by a solid 95 from Jeremiah Cruickshank. Prisons then ended the day at one for one in their second innings, still trailing by 120 runs.

In Penal, Victoria Sports Club made early inroads against Clarke Road United, dismissing them for 187 before reaching 70 for two at stumps. Damion Joachim (four for 81) and Akshaya Persaud (three for 31) led the bowling effort for Victoria.

Meanwhile, at Preysal, a rain-affected contest saw Powergen take control, reducing their opponents to 107 for six by the close of play.

With dominant batting displays from Lewis and Bravo setting the tone, the TTCB Premiership I season has begun with plenty of fireworks, setting up an intriguing second day across all matches.