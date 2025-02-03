Ken Harvey shines at Pepsi/Michael Parris U-16 boxing tournament

The Andrew “Six Head” Lewis Gym was a cauldron of youthful energy and fierce competition on Saturday, as the Pepsi Michael Parris Under-16 Boxing Tournament delivered an evening of fistic fury. Hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), the event saw promising young pugilists step into the ring, eager to showcase their skills, resilience, and hunger for victory.

Leading the charge was Ken Harvey of the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym (ALBG), whose dominant performance against Khumda Alexander (P&P Boxing Gym) earned him the title of Best Boxer.

Harvey demonstrated superior ring generalship, using crisp combinations, excellent footwork, and a rock-solid defence to outpoint his opponent. His tactical precision and relentless aggression kept Alexander on the back foot throughout the bout, securing a well-earned decision victory.