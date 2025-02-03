LeBron James’ triple-double carries Lakers past Knicks

(Reuters) LeBron James put on another show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, posting a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away from the host New York Knicks to win 128-112.

James, who turned 40 in December, led all players Saturday with 33 points and 12 assists while adding 11 rebounds as he improved to 23-8 all-time at Madison Square Garden. He raised his averages in games there to 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

The triple-double was James’ 10th of the season.

Austin Reaves added 27 points for the Lakers, who have won eight of their last 10 games. Reaves gave Los Angeles the lead for good at 71-68 by draining a 3-pointer with 7:57 left in the third. It began a 13-4 run for the Lakers, and Reaves had 10 of those points.

Rui Hachimura scored 21 points, while Max Christie and Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 points apiece for the Lakers, who outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the fourth quarter.

Former Lakers player Josh Hart had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season for the Knicks. New York had its five-game winning streak snapped and also lost forward OG Anunoby to a right foot sprain early in the third quarter. Anunoby, who had 13 points, exited with 10:38 left and New York trailing 62-57.

Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and 15 rebounds off the bench for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson scored 17 points, followed by Mikal Bridges with 16, Miles McBride with 12 and Karl-Anthony Towns with 11 points.

The Lakers led 91-89 at the end of the third before Gabe Vincent scored nine points as Los Angeles opened the fourth on an 18-8 spurt. The Knicks got as close as seven points twice more before the visitors led by double figures for the final 5:27.