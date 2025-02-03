New Orleans flavor to spice up star-studded Super Bowl parties

(Reuters) – The parties leading up to Super Bowl Sunday are as big an attraction as the game itself and this week’s celebrity-filled festivities will look to incorporate the host city’s vibrant music and food scenes.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to descend on New Orleans this week and some of the biggest names from the worlds of sports and entertainment will be on hand to kick off the party.

Shaquille O’Neal said his Friday night bash will stand head and shoulders above the rest as the NBA’s ultimate Big Man brings his larger-than-life personality to the Big Easy. “Shaq’s Fun House” will combine the wild sights of a carnival with the pulsating energy of a music festival and feature performances by rapper Ludacris, DJ John Summit and DJ Diesel (aka Shaq). “There’s no doubt in my mind it’s the biggest party of the weekend,” O’Neal told Reuters. “A lot of these corporate parties you go to, you can’t feel the music. People are just standing there and it’s not really a party, it’s more of a conference. “But this is a party. We’ll have live entertainment, carnival rides, goodie bags. A real party.”

Sports Illustrated’s “SI the Party,” always a magnet for A-list celebrities, follows on Saturday and Guy Fieri’s “Flavortown Tailgate” arrives on Sunday with performances by Diplo and Flavor Flav. All three events are produced by Medium Rare and will take place at Mardi Gras World, a massive warehouse along the Mississippi River where floats are built for the world-famous parade.

“That’s three parties in 36 hours,” said Medium Rare co-founder Adam Richman, who said incorporating the spirit of the city was key. “We want to bring in the best local restaurants so people get a taste of New Orleans when they are at any of our events.”

Foodies will also want to check out “The Taste of the NFL” on Saturday at the National WWII Museum, which will showcase more than 25 culinary talents including Andrew Zimmern and Carla Hall and appearances by gridiron greats like Doug Flutie.

Chris Stapleton brings his blend of country, classic rock and soul to the iconic New Orleans music venue the Fillmore on Thursday. Singer Post Malone, who performed “America the Beautiful” at last year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, will take the Fillmore stage one night later.