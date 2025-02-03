Victoria Kings stun defending champions to advance in East Coast Mash Cup

Victoria Kings delivered the biggest shock of the East Coast Mash Cup 2025 quarter finals on Saturday night, knocking defending champions Buxton United out of the competition with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Golden Grove Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara.

The tightly contested encounter saw both teams battle for control in a match filled with intensity and defensive resilience. The deadlock was finally broken in the 78th minute when Kemroy Alfred calmly slotted home a penalty kick, sending Victoria Kings into the semifinals and eliminating last year’s titleholders.

Meanwhile, Airy Hall Stars FC booked their spot in the next round with a 2-1 triumph over Cougars FC. Eion Abel got Airy Hall Stars off the mark in the 22nd minute, and Mark Dockery extended the lead in the 48th. Cougars FC fought back valiantly, with Avion Kendel pulling one back, but it proved insufficient as Airy Hall Stars held on for the win.