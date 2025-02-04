Unnatural deaths, unexplained silence: Workplace safety in Guyana

Business and economic commentary by Christopher Ram

Introduction

In a letter in the Stabroek News of 11 January 2025, spurred by the tragic death of the Chinese rigger at the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DBH), I noted that the many injuries and fatalities that occur annually in mining pits, construction sites, and factories across Guyana underscore the widespread neglect of workplace safety. A few days later, a stevedore died while working at John Fernandes Limited Wharf.

While the Occupational Safety and Health Division of the Ministry of Labour has been forthcoming about their investigation into the death of the stevedore at John Fernandes Wharf, there is a parallel legal requirement that seems to have escaped public attention. Under Guyana’s Coroners Act, any unnatural death – which includes workplace fatalities – requires investigation by a coroner, either through an inquest with a jury or an inquiry without one. My attempts to ascertain from the relevant Magistrate’s office whether either form of investigation has been initiated for either death have been unsuccessful, with calls unreturned. This silence is particularly concerning given that the Act requires the coroner to “forthwith cause due investigation to be made” when such deaths occur.