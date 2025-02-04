Disorderly behaviour accused remanded over conduct in court

Malawi Clarke appeared on Wednesday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, to face multiple charges, including disorderly behaviour, assault, and use of threatening language. He was subsequently remanded after engaging in disruptive behaviour in court.

It is alleged that on January 28, while at the Alberttown Police Station in Georgetown, Clarke behaved disorderly, assaulted Dwayne Williams and issued threats against him.

Clarke pleaded not guilty to the charges.