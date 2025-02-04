Electronic immigration forms for CJIA passengers

Passengers travelling to and from Guyana through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri will now enjoy enhanced travel efficiency with the introduction of electronic gates (E-gates) and an online Embarkation/Disembarkation (E/D) form.

This modernization initiative aims to streamline the immigration process, significantly reducing wait times for travellers. Additionally, the online E/D form allows travellers to complete necessary documentation before arriving at the airport, further expediting their journey.

Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Stephen Telford during a live interview on Radio Eve Leary explained that the forms can be conveniently filled out online and are compatible with the airport’s E-gates. Travellers can scan the QR codes to interact with their airlines and submit the forms directly to the border management system. This upgraded system is set to expand to all ports of entry throughout the country shortly.