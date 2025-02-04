Family of five homeless after Triumph fire

A family of five of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was left homeless after a fire destroyed their home on Sunday at approximately 12:30 am. The family is now seeking assistance to help rebuild their lives.

Denkat Raghunath, 44, who lived at 61 Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, with his wife, two sons, and his mother, said he was awakened around 1:30 a.m. by his elder son’s cries alerting him to the fire. The blaze had already engulfed the middle room where his sons slept.

“I rushed into the room and got my children out, then went back for my mother,” Raghunath recounted. Fortunately, all family members managed to escape unharmed.

Firefighters responded promptly and were able to extinguish the flames, but no fire service or police officials have visited the family to investigate the cause of the fire.

The family, including two school-aged children, is now seeking assistance in ensuring their children can continue their education and to help them rebuild as well. Anyone willing to assist can contact Wellema Raghunath (Wello) at the above address or contact them on 612-9295.