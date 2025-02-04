Four men die in crashes

In the span of a few hours, four men died in three accidents over the weekend and speeding appears to have played a role in each of the crashes.

At around 9:07 pm on Sunday, 18-year-old Finidy Miggins was killed when the bike he was riding collided head-on with a car as he attempted to overtake another vehicle on the Den Amstel Public Road, West Coast Demerara. His 19-year-old brother, Terron Miggins, who was the pillion rider at the time, was hospitalized.

Just about two hours later at around 11 pm on Sunday, 22-year-old Ronaldo Gordon and 24-year-old Joel Sutherland, both of Timehri North, died when the car they were in crashed into a concrete bridge rail.