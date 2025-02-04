Four-year sentence for man for discharging gun at police, other charges

Magistrate Annette Singh yesterday sentenced a man to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including armed robbery and discharging a loaded firearm with intent to harm police officers.

The court heard that the man, Lloyd Gittens, on September 16, 2024, at D’Andrade Street, Kitty, Newtown Georgetown, fired shots at Constables Shannon Frank and Elijah Bijadder with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm.

Additionally, Gitten faced a robbery charge stemming from an incident on September 6, 2024, on Robb Street, Bourda Georgetown. Armed with a gun, he robbed Joshua Holder of two gold chains with diamond pendants valued at $650,000 Guyana currency.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Gitten was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.