Greaves resigns, says not an admission of guilt

Amid questions about a property he may have acquired in New York, the Head of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) today confirmed he had resigned but said it was not an admission of guilt.

Stabroek News had attempted to contact Greaves on Friday on several matters including the sale of property on the East Coast to controversial businessman Edul Ahmad to no avail.

This newspaper tried again to contact Greaves yesterday over the Ahmad land sale and Campbell’s claim but without success.

A visit was made to Greaves’ office and SMS messages were sent but there was no response. Efforts to contact the Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on the matter also failed.

Campbell recently filed a report with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) requesting an investigation into a purchase of a New York property valued at US$770,000. Campbell alleges that the sale, facilitated by a family member of Ahmad, was a quid pro quo arrangement linked to favours granted in Guyana. He raised concerns about potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), highlighting the property’s purchase without a mortgage as a possible indicator of corruption and money laundering.

Meanwhile, the CH&PA issued a statement on Saturday defending its commercial land sale processes, asserting transparency and compliance with protocols. It did not mention the Ahmad transaction.

Statement by Mr. Sherwyn Greaves

February 4″*, 2024.

To address the many questions about whether I have resigned-yes, I have, effective immediately. This decision is a deeply personal one made after consulting with my family.

It stems from various posts on social media directed at me personally. Let me be crystal clear: my resignation is purely a personal choice and in no way an admission of guilt.

Everything I have achieved has been through hard work and can be fully justified. However, these posts have caused significant distress to my family and impacted our mental well-being. While I take great pride in the work we’ve accomplished at CHPA and the many milestones we’ve reached, stepping away now is in the best interest of my family and the organization. I did not enter public service to be subjected to such vilification. These posts are not only upsetting but also irresponsible, inflicting immense mental strain on individuals and their families.