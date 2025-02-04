Haslington DJ reportedly electrocuted by microphone

The family of a man who was allegedly electrocuted on Sunday afternoon is demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death after he was reportedly abandoned at the hospital by his friends who witnessed his demise.

Ian Wilson a 30-year-old disc jockey (DJ) of Haslington, New Scheme, East Coast Demerara, died during an incident at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

The sister of the man, Iana Wilson, said that the family understands Wilson was among friends at what they described as a “hangout” when he allegedly held a microphone and was electrocuted. It is alleged, that the friends transported the man to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.