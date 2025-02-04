Ken Corsbie, iconic voice of contemporary Caribbean theatre, passes on

The Caribbean, and Guyana, has lost one of its most distinguished theatrical voices. Ken Corsbie, the beloved Guyana-born actor, storyteller, director, and broadcaster, passed away on February 3, 2025, at the age of 94, at his home in the United States, where he had been residing for several years with his wife, Elizabeth— known to close friends as Beth.

Speaking with Stabroek News, theatre producer and longtime colleague, Gem Madhoo-Nascimento recalled Corsbie’s contributions to the arts. She noted that Corsbie had been in declining health in recent years following a stroke that affected his speech. While he recovered to some extent, it impacted his ability to communicate, and in recent years, he had largely stepped away from the stage. “He was no longer active, no longer performing,” Madhoo-Nascimento said. “The last time he performed in Guyana was just after Carifesta 2009, when I brought him back for a one-man show at the Theatre Guild. That would have been the last time he was on stage here.”