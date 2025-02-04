Man charged with motorcycle theft freed after compensating owner

A 35-year-old man accused of stealing a motorcycle has been freed after reaching a financial settlement with the owner.

Orlando James appeared on Wednesday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with simple larceny. It is alleged that between May 1 and May 10, 2024, James stole a motorcycle valued at $170,000, belonging to Shaheed Majeed. He pled not guilty.

The prosecutor objected to bail, citing the fact that the motorcycle was found in James’ possession and was identified by its registration number.

In his defence, James claimed he had purchased the motorcycle for $60,000 from another individual and had already paid $40,000. He insisted he was unaware it had been stolen.

James also expressed willingness to compensate the owner for the loss. Majeed agreed, and James’ mother handed over $40,000 in court.

Following the repayment, the case was dismissed.