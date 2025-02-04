Merundoi in drive to revitalize masquerade

Merundoi Incorporated has partnered with UNESCO to revitalise Masquerade in Guyana.

Through the initiative entitled Masquerade Lives on, Merundoi Incorporated will consolidate plans to stimulate creativity and innovation in the Masquerade tradition in Guyana. A release from Merundoi said that this includes opening spaces for the achievement of sustainable livelihoods for this Guyanese Intangible Heritage form in industries such as Tourism and Entertainment.

“Merundoi foresees an all-of-society conversation on strategies to maintain Masquerade through intensified collaboration with public, private and civil society entities such as the Ministries of Education; Culture, Youth and Sport; Tourism, Industry and Commerce; University of Guyana; Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana; Guyana Tourism Authority and Moray House Trust.