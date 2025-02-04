No response from Greaves on Campbell’s property allegation

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves yesterday remained silent on allegations by businessman Terrence Campbell in relation to a property in New York.

Stabroek News had attempted to contact Greaves on Friday on several matters including the sale of property on the East Coast to controversial businessman Edul Ahmad to no avail.

This newspaper tried again to contact Greaves yesterday over the Ahmad land sale and Campbell’s claim but without success.