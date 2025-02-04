Ruling issued on dispute between Gov’t, gas-to-energy contractor

-parties have 28 days to refer decisions to arbitration

The Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Board (DAAB), on 31 January 2025, issued its ruling on US$50m worth of matters in dispute in connection with the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project between the Government of Guyana (GOG) and the Contractor, Lindsayca/CH4.

The dispute was referred to the DAAB on September 19, 2024.

The Office of the President (OP) yesterday issued a statement on the matter but said that the parties to the dispute resolution process are bound by certain rules of confidentiality.