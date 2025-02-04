Taxi driver stabbed at Orange Walk says cops asked him to locate his assailant for a court appearance

The Sophia, East Coast Demerara taxi driver, who was stabbed on December 17 says he was asked by the police to help locate the suspect who is expected to appear in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts on February 10.

Quincy Jack told Stabroek News on Sunday that after several weeks of visiting the police station for answers, he was told to visit Court 3 at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts on January 27, but the suspect was absent. The next court appearance is set for February 10. Jack said the police then asked him if he could help locate the suspect.

Up to when Stabroek News had spoken to Jack on January 7th this year, the assailant had not been charged.