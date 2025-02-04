Twelve ERC staff received unauthorized large salary increases in 2023

-Committee of Supply told

The Government of Guyana had reason to write a “strong” letter to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) over unauthorized salary increases in 2023 to 12 staffers.

This was told to the Committee of Supply during yesterday’s consideration of the budget estimates.

The 12 staffers did not receive any salary increases last year.

Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister Gail Teixeira told the Committee of Supply that while unauthorized, the government has advised the commission on what should be done in the interim.