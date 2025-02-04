Woman whose purse was left on seawall forced to replace documents

Sophia Dolphin, the single mother of three who lost her purse on Saturday evening containing important documents, was forced to replace her bank cards yesterday.

Dolphin told Stabroek News that her purse was not found and she began replacing the bank cards. She publicly thanked many persons who have reached out to lend their support and offered emotional comfort as she navigates the situation.

Dolphin on Sunday was appealing to the public for help in the return of her purse containing important documents for herself and children which she lost on the Kingston Seawall on Saturday evening.