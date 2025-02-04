All work must be halted at Grove Burial Ground until there’s a plan for dignified removal of remains

Dear Editor,

Permit me to address a Facebook post/notice dated Thursday, January 30th 2025, by the Ministry of Health re: Relocation of tombs at Golden Grove Burial Ground. According to this notice, tombs at Grove Burial Ground would have to be relocated due to construction of pumps used to increase the drainage capacity in the Diamond/Grove Area. You would think arrangements for tombs relocation would’ve happened months before commencement of this project and it’s unfortunate that only now the Ministry has decided to alert the public after a few tombs have already been destroyed or lost at the construction site.

A meeting on Friday, January 31, 2025, with representatives from the Ministry, NDC and Contractor proved frustrating since no one was able to provide any useful answers. Attendees were assured that construction would be halted for relocation arrangements, but a site visit the next day indicated otherwise. Relatives were given the sense that this is “how things run in Guyana” and to add more anguish, a representative from the construction company was heard boasting that their boss knows “big ones” in the governments so there’s nothing anyone can do! This must never be the case in any decent society and proper consultation is necessary to address, where, when and how remains would be relocated.

In show of respect to the deceased and their relatives, the Ministry of Health, NDC and contractor must halt all work until there’s a plan for dignified removal of remains and explain how they will attempt to locate those tombs that have already been damaged or lost in the construction zone. Let’s hope sense prevail.

Sincerely,

D. Rampersaud