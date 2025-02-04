Warning – advise your child/children not to accept ‘candy’ from strangers

Dear Editor,
There is a new drug circulating in schools in Guyana – the Strawberry Quick candy. Strawberry quick candy is a strawberry flavoured pop rock candy that sizzles and pop when consumed. This candy contains a substance called methamphetamine, a powerful and harmful drug that poses serious health risk. Please warn children if these candy are seen in schools contact their teachers, principal, parents or police. Also the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) can be contacted on Facebook or at the following numbers 226-0431 or 608-3344. Parents are advised to talk to their children warning them not to accept candy from strangers
Sincerely,
Amanda Sawh