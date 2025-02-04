ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League 2025 set for July 8-18

The second edition of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) 2025 has been officially confirmed for July 8 to 18, 2025.

The T20 tournament will once again be hosted at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, where five ‘elite’ franchise teams from around the world will battle for the GSL trophy across 11 matches.

The upcoming edition marks the second installment of the tournament, following the inaugural season in 2024 which saw the Rangpur Riders of the Bangladesh Premier League emerge as champions after defeating Cricket Victoria in the final.