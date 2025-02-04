Imlach, Joseph, Kevin Sinclair return to Harpy Eagles squad for CCC fixture

-Adams, Junior Sinclair and Thorne out

The Guyana Cricket Board has announced a 13-man squad for the Guyana Harpy Eagles as they gear up for the second round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 4-Day Championship.

Seasoned wicket-keeper batter Tevin Imlach returns to captain the side, while Kemol Savory, who led the team to a dominant 10-wicket victory over Barbados Pride in the opening match, will serve as vice-captain.

The squad sees the return of West Indies players Imlach, Shamar Joseph and Kevin Sinclair, bolstering the team’s experience. Joseph has recovered from injury almost certainly will be back in the starting lineup.