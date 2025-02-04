King of Soft Shoes Tournament kicks off tonight at St. Pius Ground  

Football fever is set to take over La Penitence tonight as the highly anticipated King of Soft Shoes tournament kicks off at the St. Pius Ground from 8 pm.

Sixteen of the country’s top soft shoe football teams will battle for supremacy, with a lucrative $500,000 first-place prize awaiting the champions. The runners-up will take home $300,000, while the third- and fourth-placed teams will walk away with $100,000 and $50,000, respectively. While tonight’s action is expected to draw a big crowd, the community can expect other match days on February 6th and 8th, leading up to the grand final on February 16th.