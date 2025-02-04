Round of 16 berths decided in thrilling encounters

7th Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship

-Defending champs Stabroek Ballers advance

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

The seventh edition of the Mashramani Street Football Championship delivered an electrifying weekend of action at the Mocha Community Centre Tarmac, where penalty shootouts, last-minute goals, and high-intensity battles kept fans on the edge of their seats. With the Round of 16 now set, defending champions Stabroek Ballers remain in the hunt for back-to-back titles, advancing after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout victory.

Street football powerhouse Goal is Money narrowly avoided an early exit on Saturday night, surviving a tense penalty shootout against Red Force. The match was marked by controversy as former national player Andrew Murray Jr. struck first in the 8th minute, only for Red Force’s Ryan Skinner to level in the 29th. His shot bounced off the uprights and back into play, but officials ruled the ball had crossed the goal line. The heated dispute reignited calls for goal-line technology in street football, echoing Friday’s “Georgetown vs The Rest” showdown between Back Circle B and Talibans, where a disputed goal resulted in both teams being crowned joint winners. Despite the setback, Goal is Money kept their composure in the shootout to advance to the Super 16 stage.