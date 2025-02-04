Thunder finish off Bucks in matchup of short-handed teams

(Field Level Media) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 125-96 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday in a battle of short-handed teams.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.

The Thunder were without Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso.

The absences took a bit of the shine off the rematch of December’s NBA Cup final, which Milwaukee won in Las Vegas.

But Oklahoma City has largely rolled through its schedule even with key players out, and they wasted no time jumping out to a big lead thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander.

In that Dec. 17 loss, which doesn’t count in the regular-season standings, Gilgeous-Alexander was just 8 of 24 from the field for 21 points – only three points more than his fewest total of the season.

On Monday, the Thunder star went 9 of 11 shooting in the first quarter to get 21 points. Oklahoma City jumped ahead by as much as 20 in the period.

By halftime, Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 as the Thunder’s lead ballooned to 34.

By late in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench, his night completed as Oklahoma City had the game well in hand.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 15 of 19 from the field with six assists in less than 23 minutes, his fewest of the season by more than five minutes.

The Thunder led by 41 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Ousmane Dieng scored a season-high 21 points for the Thunder, while Isaiah Joe added 18 off the bench.

Oklahoma City shot 51.5 percent despite missing its last 10 shots and not scoring after the 5:28 mark.

The Thunder have won back-to-back games and have won five of their last seven.

Oklahoma City has won its last two games by an average of 31.5 points.

Milwaukee has lost four consecutive games and five of six. It has given up an average of 131.5 points per game during the skid.

Antetokounmpo was out with right patella tendinopathy, Lillard with left groin soreness, Middleton for workload management after offseason ankle surgery, Lopez with back soreness and Portis missed his sixth consecutive game for personal reasons.

Ryan Rollins had a career-high 16 points to lead Milwaukee.