Captured fugitive charged with abduction

-jailed for eight months on breach of protection order
Captured fugitive, Ronald Balgobin, a 31-year-old taxi driver from Lot 758, Cinderella City, Linden and Lot 1058 Amelia’s Ward, Linden was charged on Monday with the following offences:
(1) Abduction
(2) Breach of Protection Order
A release yesterday from the police said that Balgobin was charged with committing the crimes against Basmattie ‘Penny’ Bassant, a 37-year-old housewife residing at Annandale, East Coast Demerara. The incident reportedly occurred on October 27, 2024, at approximately 10:00 hrs at Annandale, ECD.