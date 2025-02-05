Carifesta Avenue median will be upgraded, not moved – Indar

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar has clarified that the median on Carifesta Avenue will not be moved to facilitate the expansion of the road network into four lanes but refurbished.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday he stated that “so the median will not be removed but it will be upgraded, so the median will remain where it is but you see it is in a deplorable condition so it will be upgraded.

“So we are building four lanes and also facilitating a parking lane, so as you see activities happening on both northern and southern sides it is being done by two separate contractors. So on the southern side we are adding an additional lane so what exist there is like 1 and a half lanes. So we are adding another lane and then a 2.5-meter parking lane and including a parking lane to allow for all categories of road users”, he stated.