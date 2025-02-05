City councillor stabbed to death in D’Urban Backlands

Police are currently investigating the murder of APNU City Councillor Kyle Solomon at his D’Urban Backlands home. Reports are that Solomon confronted bandits who broke into his shop and was stabbed to death in the process.

In a statement, the police said that they are investigating the murder of Solomon, a 47-year-old businessman which occurred at about 4 am today.

The police say they are looking for the 16-year-old suspect, who is a ‘school dropout’ from D’Urban Backlands.

Investigations revealed that the victim came out from his house and saw the 16-year-old trying to gain entry into his shop, from a southern door, which is about 30 feet south of his house. The businessman raised an alarm and the suspect started to run. The businessman gave chase behind the suspect and caught up with him after which a heated argument ensued. The suspect pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and dealt the victim one stab to the chest, one to his lower abdomen, one to the left side of his rib cage, one to his left arm and one to his left elbow.

The businessman fell to the ground motionless and the suspect ran away from the scene. The victim was pronounced dead by Doctor Walcott from the Georgetown Public Hospital. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a PME.

Several persons were questioned, and efforts are presently being made to locate the suspect, the police said.