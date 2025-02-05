Drug disguised as candy believed to be circulating in schools – CANU warns

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has issued a public health and safety alert regarding a dangerous drug known as Strawberry Quick, which is suspected to be circulating in schools.

The drug closely resembles strawberry-flavoured pop rock candy, both in appearance and smell, but is believed to contain methamphetamine, a highly addictive and harmful substance.

CANU is urging students, parents, teachers, and community members to be extremely cautious and to help prevent the distribution of this drug, which could pose a serious threat to children and young people.