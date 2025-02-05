GPF launches sexual, gender-based violence investigation course

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in collaboration with the Justice Education Society (JES), funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada, has launched a training course under its “Strengthening Justice for Women, Girls, and Indigenous Peoples in Guyana’ project, a GPF release announced yesterday.

The Methodology of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) is an investigation course which commenced on Monday, February 3, and will run for five days. A second week of training will follow with a new batch of participants. The course is being held at the GPF’s Officers Training Centre, Eve Leary, Georgetown, and includes ranks from various divisions across the country. It aims to equip them with essential skills to handle SGBV cases with a trauma-informed and gender-sensitive approach, the release explained.