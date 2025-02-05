Industry/Plaisance NDC gets excavator to aid drainage works

The Industry/Plaisance Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) has acquired a mini excavator to help improve the drainage and irrigation systems within its jurisdiction.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) stated that the machine was handed over yesterday by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha at the NDC’s East Coast Demerara office.

In his brief remarks, Mustapha emphasised the government’s commitment to developing a comprehensive national drainage system to mitigate flooding, particularly on the East Coast and other vulnerable areas.