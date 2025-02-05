Man, 64, gets four years on cannabis charge

An elderly man was on Monday sentenced to four years imprisonment and slapped with a $3.6 million dollars fine after he pleaded guilty to a narcotics charge before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Sixty-four-year-old father of five, Neville Roberts of Foulis pleaded guilty to having 4.01 kg of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking in his possession on January 28 2025 at Merriman Mall.

Roberts told the court that he is a security guard and had not been paid since December by his company and that he had no choice but to engage in the illicit activity. When asked by the magistrate to expound on his statement that he had “no choice” he declined but asked for leniency.

The prosecution told the court that investigators acted on information and went to Merriman Mall where they found Roberts. A search was conducted on him but nothing was found, they however found a black plastic bag containing the substance and under caution, Roberts admitted to having owned the substance and bringing it from Berbice to sell.

When the cannabis was valued it came back totaling a sum $3.690 million dollars. As such the magistrate sentenced him to four years imprisonment and fined him $3.690m.