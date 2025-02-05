Man on bail on iPhone robbery charge

A 23-year-old man was on Monday granted $50,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of larceny when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

It is alleged that Rashawn Forde on February 1st 2025 at Thomas Street Georgetown, stole an iPhone 14 Plus, property of Derrick Norton.

When questioned by Magistrate Azore, Forde, who resides at Lot 22 Norton Street, stated that on the day of the incident he was on his way to see the mother of his children when he saw his cousin on a motorcycle with another individual. He said that he saw people gathering and went to see what transpired when someone started accusing him of stealing Norton’s cellphone.

The prosecution objected to bail stating that this kind of offence is prevalent and that the accused was on a motorcycle when he snatched the cellphone from the victim who raised an alarm which caused public-spirited citizens to run after the accused.

Forde interjected saying that prior to this day he had never been arrested and stayed out of problems and he always upheld the law.

He was then granted bail and has to return to court on February 17th.