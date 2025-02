Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Monday remanded a man to prison after he pleaded not guilty to robbing a supermarket of articles valued at $3.6m.

It is alleged that Sylvester Gonzales between Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th of January stole items valued at $3,623,355, property of Saiku Andrews at Light and Robb streets, Georgetown. A supermarket is operated at this location.

Bail was refused and he will return to court on February 17th.