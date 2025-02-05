Notable progress but much more needs to be done to battle cancer

– Presidential Commission

Pointing to notable progress in the fight against cancer, Guyana’s Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of NCDs [non-communicable diseases] says much more needs to be done.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Charter of Paris Against Cancer, the Commission noted in a release the significant increase in services for cancer at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with an average of more than 50 new patients each month, which is testimony to the dramatic increase in cancer care in Guyana.

At the end of 2024, the release disclosed, the GPHC had 500 patients on active chemotherapy, in addition to medicines, treatment and care include psycho-social support. Also, the number of cancer medicines in use at GPHC has increased, the statement signed by chairperson, Dr Leslie Ramsammy said.