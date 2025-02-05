PM says 121,000 persons have received cash grant

-$30b approved for remaining 300,000

Prime Minister Mark Phillips on Monday told the Committee of Supply that 121,000 persons have received their $100,000 cash grants which President Irfaan Ali announced last October.

Phillips, who is the Leader of the House for Government Business, provided this information during the consideration of budget 2025 estimates when a further $30b was approved for the remaining 300,000 persons who are to receive cash grants.

A total of around 600,000 persons 18 years and over are expected to receive these grants. In the first phase 303,000 cheques were printed but based on the PM’s information only 121,000 cheques have been distributed. The disbursal process had been expected to be faster.