Police Force credit union unveils Uni Coop Cafeteria

As part of its efforts to enhance the well-being of staff and visitors, the Guyana Police Force Credit Union Department on Friday, January 31, unveiled its brand-new canteen – Uni Coop Cafeteria – located at the credit union’s office on Camp Road, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The event was chaired by Woman Assistant Superintendent Jillian Moore-Bowen, while Woman Superintendent Leslyn Smith provided a brief insight into the vision behind this initiative and highlighted the benefits it will bring to the organisation and community.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, who delivered the feature address, expressed gratitude to the staff for their efforts in making the cafeteria a reality. He emphasised the importance of such projects in fostering a supportive and efficient work environment, and reaffirmed his commitment to providing ongoing support.

The attendees at the unveiling ceremony included Head of the Guyana Prison Service, Nicklon Elliot, Secretary of the Guyana Police Force Credit Union, Woman Superintendent Shavon Jupiter, along with other officers, ranks, and special invitees.

Manager of the Guyana Police Force Credit Union, Donna Todd, who delivered the Vote of Thanks also expressed gratitude to all involved in bringing the project to fruition.