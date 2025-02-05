Advanced equipment for GDF must be complemented by adequate training

Dear Editor,

I write about a recent article titled “GDF to acquire new assets, enhance capacity with $50 billion allocation”, which underscores the government’s commendable commitment to modernizing the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). While the $50 billion allocation for advanced equipment and infrastructure is a vital step forward, I propose a complementary measure to maximize this investment: sequestering $15 billion from the enormous education budget specifically for specialized education and training programmes for GDF personnel, including overseas training for military officers and pilots and combat medics.

This allocation would address a critical need: the cultivation of human capital to match the GDF’s proposed new technological capabilities. Advanced assets require equally advanced ability. Overseas training for pilots, for instance, would ensure ability in operating combat and transport planes and helicopters, while combat medic programmes could integrate global best practices in trauma care, enhancing both military readiness and emergency response during civilian crises. Such training would also foster international partnerships, positioning Guyana as a proactive contributor to regional security and humanitarian efforts.

Critics may argue that education funds should remain solely in traditional sectors. However, national security and education are not mutually exclusive. A stable, secure environment is foundational to thriving schools and universities. By dedicating a portion of the education budget to defence-focused professional development, we invest in a *dual-purpose* strategy: safeguarding the nation while equipping service members with skills that spill over into civilian sectors during times of crisis (e.g., medics bolstering public health infrastructure).

The $15 billion would strategically complement the $50 billion asset allocation, ensuring that our personnel are as prepared as our hardware. This integrated approach—prioritizing both technology and human ability—will solidify Guyana’s defence capabilities and elevate its global standing.

I urge policymakers to consider this proposal as a forward-thinking step toward comprehensive national security.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard