Deplorable conditions at several parts of West Bank Demerara Public Road

Dear Editor,

Please allow me space to share the daily plight we the commuters traversing the West Bank Demerara Public Road (from the Demerara Harbour Bridge to Patentia) face with great frustration and trepidation.

With the construction of the Wales Gas to Shore project, there was a significant increase in the number of vehicles traversing this stretch of road, particularly trucks laden with sand which has led to substantial damage to the road.

The deplorable road conditions pose a risk to all road users and causes undue delays especially considering the traffic situation faced with Demerara Harbour Bridge. Below are specific areas that require urgent attention:

• Bagotville Bridge – the road after the bridge has sunk over time. This compounded with the traffic going in and out of Canal No. 1 causes the traffic to back up all the way to La Grange during peak periods in the afternoon. It takes about twenty minutes to pass this section.

• Nismes (near Gaico Construction) -The road was dug out and left open for some time. It was eventually repaired haphazardly forcing drivers to use the other lane.

• Toevlugt – Road is uneven

• Stanleytown Bridge – The approach which was crudely done on both sides has dropped. Also, I mention this was supposed to be a temporary fix, however no further information regarding this structure has been forthcoming.

• Belle Vue Road (just after the Stanleytown bridge) – Craters on the road forcing drivers to drive on the other lane

• Goed Intent to Sisters Village – Multiple sections with craters. Also, a section of the road had caved in recently after the contractor had dug it out. It was haphazardly repaired and only done when the President was visiting Patentia to open the recently created playground.

• Patentia – Multiple potholes

When we consider the current road works being done in other areas of the country it makes us question whether we matter to those in authority as nothing is being done to fix this issue. As citizens we should be treated with the same respect.

Also, contractors need to be held accountable and the quality of their work should be of an acceptable standard. In two cases listed above, holes were dug and eventually refilled, however, we are still unable to drive on it due to the poor state it was left in.

I sincerely hope that the right person (s) read this letter and that the necessary action is taken to alleviate the burden we the commuters face.

Regards,

Rosemaria Appanah