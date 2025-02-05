Minister talking about sardines banned by Burnham while NIS still delivering poor service

Dear Editor,

The poor working-class folks waiting for their pensions welcome the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GCCI) recent expression of its consternation and dissatisfaction with what is sees as the high level of inefficiency, incompetence and complacency in the operations of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS). [See “Georgetown Chamber bemoans ‘high level of inefficiency’ of NIS,” SN, February 2, 2025]. Over the years, Minister Singh who has oversight for NIS has made numerous comments in speeches about missing contributions and other problems at the NIS, but those problems persist. Social activists such as Attorney Christopher Ram, R. K. Khan, Dr. Jerry Jailall, and other letter writers have highlighted problems of inefficiency, unresponsiveness, and heartlessness from NIS. Appeals to the President, Minister of Finance, and NIS Board have yielded very little help for those whom NIS is missing their contributions and denying them benefits. Even when a carpenter Mr. Zainul sued and won the case, and the Judge lambasted the way NIS operates, the Government side appealed. The GCCI did not say anything. The PNC did not say anything. None of the fly-by-night parties said anything. There was almost no commentary on such insensitivity by the NIS/Government appealing the case against a poor man whose case represents the plight of thousands. In the 2025 budget, $10 billion was allocated to help solve some NIS benefits payments, but that did not solve the problem of those people for whom NIS does not have complete records of their contributions and have been denying them monthly benefits. That’s an NIS sin not a sin by the employee! The 2025 budget caters for paying a one-time grant to those people with 500-749 contributions. This is not a new solution; they have always been giving out “payout” grants.

My 90-year-old cousin whom NIS initially said he never worked at the now closed Bermine Company, later said they found 740 contributions, but they are missing about 40 contributions for one year. He is not interested in a one-time payout. He felt he has paid into the system and needs his monthly benefit, for which he has been waiting 30 years to be resolved. The NIS General Manager said that’s a Minister Singh’s decision to resolve that case. I thought the Government would at least pay people with 740-749 contribution a pro-rated pension in those cases where NIS is missing contributions from their records. Some say the rules should be amended so those with 500-749 can get a pro-rated monthly pension. The President can still direct the Minister of Finance to fix this problem of people with 740+ contributions to get their monthly benefits. Mr. President, that would be the pro-poor, pro-working-class and right thing to do. Dr. Jagan would be proud of you, if you do. The Minister’s budget speech talked a lot about sardines being banned during the Burnham years, but did not address this real, current problem facing the poor now! (Most young voters would not know who is Burnham and would not care!).

The GCCI’s criticism of inefficiency at the NIS must have come upon deep frustration. There was a recent case where a remigrant was getting the runaround to get some NIS Certificate that would allow him to pay NIS contributions for workers. Luckily, the General Manager stepped in and before the day was over, the Certificate was ready. There are cases now where people are waiting for years for Survivor’s benefits and have not been getting responses from NIS no matter how much they ask. There was Mr. Hanuman who appealed NIS cutting his monthly pension by 50% for an alleged overpayment, after they had increased it twice. He appealed that unfair action by NIS but died without hearing back from NIS, the Minister, nor NIS Board. It seems as if NIS is contemplating deducting the alleged overpayment from the wife’s paltry Survivor’s benefit. There is Ms. Mangra whose husband died in 2013 and still waiting for Survivor’s benefit, despite appeals to the President, the Minister, NIS General Manager and others. So the headline, “NIS decries ‘inefficient’ label in private sector statement,” shows NIS just don’t get it. (See SN, Feb. 3, 2025). What is there to decry? That is how NIS operates and Minister Singh talking about sardines, not how they are going to fix the never-ending problems at NIS. The NIS website says it was becoming ISO 9001certified and that it believes in “quality excellence.” That’s nice but the reality on the ground, however, is ongoing frustration for their customers, with no end in sight!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate