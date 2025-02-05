President tried to deflect blame for the ongoing land scandal

Dear Editor,

In a live address on President Irfaan Ali’s Facebook page on Monday evening, President Irfaan Ali’s attempt to deflect blame for the ongoing land scandal was nothing short of a political maneuver designed to shield his government from the mounting allegations of corruption. Rather than addressing the serious concerns surrounding high-ranking officials, and businessmen allegedly involved in unscrupulous land deals, the President instead chose to shift responsibility onto the previous administration. This attempt to evade accountability is both dangerous and disappointing for the future of governance in Guyana by the PPP government.

The scandal in question involves high-profile individuals within Ali’s government allegedly collaborating with known criminals to facilitate large, questionable land transactions. If proven true, these actions not only violate ethical standards in a system that is supposed to prioritize fairness, transparency, and justice. Instead of acknowledging the gravity of these accusations and promising a thorough investigation, President Ali’s remarks suggest a disturbing lack of willingness to hold his own government accountable.

The international community must also take note of these serious allegations. The United States, as a key ally and partner, should not stand idly by while corruption runs rampant within the government. A strong stance, potentially in the form of sanctions against both individuals and institutions tied to this scandal, would send a clear message: no government is beyond reproach when it comes to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

The entire PPP administration’s ability to govern with integrity has been called into question. While President Ali’s attempt to divert blame is one form of damage control, it does nothing to address the root problem. His government must take immediate and decisive action to root out corruption and restore public faith in the system. Anything less will be seen as an attempt to protect the corrupt and further damage the integrity of the nation. It is time for the people of Guyana to demand accountability. There is no place for corruption in government.

The eyes of the world are on Guyana, and the stakes are too high for anything less than a full reckoning.

Yours faithfully,

Pt.Ubraj Narine, JP, COA

Former Staff Sgt.(GDF), Mayor

City of Georgetown