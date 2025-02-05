Guyana, Barbados cricket bodies to attend CWI Special Meeting

-despite governance reform dispute

The Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have confirmed their attendance at the February 9, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Special Meeting to vote on proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

However, both boards have expressed deep disappointment over how the matter has been handled by CWI, questioning the lack of dialogue and transparency in the decision-making process via a joint statement issued last evening.

In the statement, the BCA and GCB said that they have been vocal advocates for governance reform within CWI, citing that they previously tabled suggestions at Annual General Meetings (AGM) aimed at advancing the issue. Their primary concern has been the lack of meaningful discussion and the dismissive approach taken toward their requests for further dialogue.