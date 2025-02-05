Guyana Harpy Eagles boosted by senior players return ahead of today’s CCC clash

-Team will not be complacent says Head Coach Hercules

The Guyana Harpy Eagles have received a significant boost ahead of today’s second-round clash against the Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) in the 2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championship at the National Stadium, Providence.

The return of key senior players—Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph and Tevin Imlach—from international duty has bolstered the defending champions as they seek to maintain their strong start to the tournament.

Head coach Ryan Hercules expressed his satisfaction with the reinforcements, emphasizing their value to the squad. Speaking to Stabroek Sport, he said, “Obviously, it’s a good thing when you have senior guys back from a West Indies series to join your campaign. We know the value they bring to the team—Sinclair, Shamar, and Imlach. It’s good that Shamar, coming back from injury now, is going to start off his first-class campaign. It’s a good sign for Guyana and West Indies, him back up and going into his cricketing ventures.”