Guyana U21 hockey teams gearing up for 2025 PAHF junior challenge 

The Guyana Under-21 boys’ and girls’ hockey teams are in intense preparation mode as they set their sights on the 2025 PAHF Junior Challenge, scheduled to take place in Bridgetown, Barbados, from March 8–16. The tournament serves as the regional qualifier for the prestigious Junior Pan American Games, slated for August 9–22 in Asunción, Paraguay.

With rigorous training sessions ongoing at the GCC Ground in Bourda during the week and the Providence Stadium on weekends, both teams are fine-tuning their skills ahead of the high-stakes competition. According to a press release from the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), the final squad selections are expected to be completed by Sunday (February 9).