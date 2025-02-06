2025 budget passed

The National Assembly yesterday approved the 2025 budget, totalling $1.382 trillion, a 20.6% increase from last year.

This year, US$2.5 billion in oil revenues will be injected into the Consolidated Fund to support various initiatives aimed at economic growth and social welfare.

The budget process unfolded in the usual three stages. It was first presented on January 17, 2025 by Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh, followed by the budget debate beginning on January 24. During this debate, opposition Members of Parliament did not support the budget, though some made recommendations. However, APNU+AFC MP Geeta Chandan-Edmond broke ranks and threw her support behind it. All government MPs presentations were in favour. The debate lasted five days, after which the consideration of the estimates began on January 31, giving opposition members the opportunity to scrutinize the allocations in detail.