Brutus dismissed from GPF

-PSC tribunal finds abuse of power

Following a hearing into two charges during which he was found culpable, the Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday notified embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus that he had been dismissed from the force with effect from February 5th 2025.

The PSC ruling comes on top of the hundreds of charges Brutus faces in court including money laundering.

A release from the PSC said that having considered yesterday a Report of a Tribunal appointed by the PSC, and based upon recommendations of that Tribunal, it had dismissed Brutus from the Guyana Police Force.